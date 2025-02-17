Owusu Bempah Admits Being Misled by Wontumi’s Lies to Dislike Mahama

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has publicly confessed that his past animosity toward President John Dramani Mahama was fueled by misinformation spread by Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

During a recent sermon to his congregation, Owusu Bempah expressed deep regret for falling victim to what he now describes as a campaign of lies orchestrated by Wontumi and other NPP figures. He revealed that his negative perception of Mahama was shaped by false narratives that painted the former president in a bad light.

“President John Dramani Mahama is a good man with a good heart,” Owusu Bempah declared. “I am always saddened that we did not know this in the past. We spoke against him and condemned him because of what Chairman Wontumi and others told me. Chairman Wontumi is a liar because the things he said about President Mahama made me not like him, not knowing he was telling lies. I realized he was a liar when he lied about me.”

The clergyman’s admission marks a significant shift in his political stance, particularly given his previous alignment with the NPP and his vocal support for its leaders, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Owusu Bempah’s relationship with the NPP has soured in recent years, culminating in his public criticism of the party and its officials.

Owusu Bempah’s revelation has sparked widespread discussion, with many questioning the role of misinformation in shaping public opinion and political allegiances. His acknowledgment of being misled also highlights the often-contentious dynamics between religious leaders and political figures in Ghana.

The pastor’s newfound appreciation for Mahama comes at a time when the former president is actively positioning himself for a political comeback. Whether Owusu Bempah’s endorsement will influence his congregation or the broader electorate remains to be seen, but his candid admission has undoubtedly added a new dimension to the ongoing political discourse.

As the conversation continues, Owusu Bempah’s remarks serve as a reminder of the power of truth and the consequences of deception in shaping public perception. His journey from critic to admirer of Mahama underscores the importance of seeking facts over fiction in a politically charged environment.

This story is developing, and further updates will be provided as more details emerge.