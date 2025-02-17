Owusu Bempah Labels Akufo-Addo “Wicked” Over Unfulfilled Church Promise

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has launched a scathing attack on former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, branding him as “wicked” for failing to fulfill a promise to build his church.

The controversial clergyman, once considered a close ally of Akufo-Addo, made the remarks during a sermon to his congregation, reigniting tensions between the two figures.

Owusu Bempah’s grievances stem from an alleged promise made by Akufo-Addo during his presidency to construct a church for the ministry. According to the pastor, the former president had eight years in office to deliver on this pledge but failed to do so. “Akufo-Addo came to promise me that he would build my church for me, but he failed. He is a wicked man because he was in power for eight years and did not build my church as promised,” Owusu Bempah declared.

The relationship between the two men has been fraught with tension in recent years. During Akufo-Addo’s presidency, Owusu Bempah was arrested and spent several days in jail over allegations of threats and offensive conduct. Despite appeals for intervention, the former president remained silent, allowing the legal process to take its course. This incident marked a turning point in their association, with Owusu Bempah distancing himself from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and actively working against its interests.

In his address, Owusu Bempah also expressed regret for his past criticisms of former President John Dramani Mahama, whom he now describes as “a good man with a good heart.” He attributed his previous disdain for Mahama to misinformation propagated by NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi. “I am always saddened that we did not know this in the past. We spoke against Mahama and condemned him because of what Chairman Wontumi and others told me. Chairman Wontumi is a liar. The things he said about President Mahama made me not like him, not knowing he was telling lies. I realized he was a liar when he lied about me,” Owusu Bempah revealed.

The pastor’s comments have sparked mixed reactions, with some supporters echoing his sentiments while others view his statements as politically motivated. Critics argue that Owusu Bempah’s sudden shift in allegiance raises questions about his credibility and the sincerity of his grievances.

As the fallout continues, Owusu Bempah’s remarks underscore the complex interplay between religion, politics, and personal relationships in Ghana’s public sphere. Whether his condemnation of Akufo-Addo will resonate with his congregation or the broader public remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the rift between the once-close allies shows no signs of healing.

This story is developing, and further updates will be provided as more details emerge.