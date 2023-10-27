Owusu Memorial Hospital Urges Swift Payment of Claims to Enhance Healthcare

Owusu Memorial Hospital in Sunyani, the Bono Regional Capital, is urgently calling upon the government and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to expedite the settlement of claims owed to service providers, with a particular emphasis on hospitals.

During a recent visit by Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, to express her appreciation for the hospital’s invaluable contributions to the provision of high-quality healthcare, Dr. Kofi Saara Akyereko, a Physician Specialist at Owusu Memorial Hospital, stressed the critical significance of promptly reimbursing healthcare providers.

Timely claim settlements are essential for hospitals to effectively address the increasing demand for top-notch healthcare services.

Dr. Akyereko underscored that if healthcare facilities receive their NHIA claims in a timely manner, they can promptly clear their outstanding debts. He also proposed exploring alternative mechanisms for faster claims processing, which would be immensely beneficial to these facilities.

Dr. Akyereko’s plea for prompt payment of claims carries substantial weight, as it will enable hospitals to sustain the delivery of high-quality healthcare to those in need.

During the minister’s visit, Dr. Akyereko also highlighted the hospital’s reputation as the “Children’s Hospital” due to the significant number of paediatric cases it handles.

Malaria remains a prevalent condition in their Outpatient Department (OPD), and he encouraged mothers to ensure that their children consistently sleep under treated mosquito nets.

Owusu Memorial Hospital has played a pivotal role in delivering top-tier healthcare services to the residents of the Bono region and beyond.

The hospital was established by the late Dr. Saara Akyereko, a renowned expert in paediatric care, which earned the hospital the affectionate nickname “Nkorankora Clinic,” signifying the Children’s Clinic.

Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, lauded the hospital’s founder during her visit, acknowledging the hospital’s remarkable contributions to healthcare delivery and its ongoing facility expansion.

She urged the hospital’s management and staff to continue upholding the founder’s high standards and strive to enhance them.

The regional minister also took the opportunity to instil confidence in patients at the OPD and wards regarding Ghana’s healthcare workers and system.

She emphasized that the government remains committed to collaborating with the private sector to enhance healthcare delivery in Ghana. Additionally, she made a donation of bulbs to improve night vision within the hospital premises.

In conclusion, the Regional Minister said it is imperative for the government and NHIA to work collaboratively to ensure that service providers receive their due claims in a timely manner.

This effort is vital to promoting accessible and affordable healthcare delivery for all Ghanaians. Not only will this aid hospitals like Owusu Memorial Hospital in their mission to deliver exceptional healthcare services, but it will also enhance healthcare outcomes for patients across Ghana.