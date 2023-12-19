OXFAM Ghana conference will discuss SGBD at the workplace

In a concerted effort to combat Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the workplace, Oxfam in Ghana, Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF), and the Institute of Directors, Ghana (IOD-Ghana) are set to organize a groundbreaking national conference on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, in Accra.

The meeting, dubbed ‘The Draft Model; Gender Workplace Policy’, is part of the five-year ENOUGH initiative in Ghana, which is co-funded by the European Union and Oxfam to combat SGBV. It also aspires to be a catalyst for revolutionary change in Ghana’s workplaces by encouraging the implementation of gender-inclusive policies, notably anti-sexual harassment measures, in both public and private companies.

Recognizing the relationship between cultural norms and business environments, the initiative incorporates an anti-sexual harassment policy approach to build safe, egalitarian, and respectful workplaces.

The conference promises to have at least 12 organizations commit to implementing these policies and sign Memoranda of Understanding, demonstrating their commitment to fostering safe and inclusive workplaces, as well as a detailed presentation and discussion on the EU ENOUGH project’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy model, emphasizing its comprehensive nature and redress measures to protect employees, particularly women.

Attendees will benefit from a comparison of the proposed model policy to international standards, demonstrating how such regulations comply with global norms and promote gender equality.

Panel discussions and case studies will show how gender-inclusive policies improve business culture, employee well-being, and productivity. Participants will be encouraged to share their experiences and debate the practical application of anti-sexual harassment policies during interactive sessions.Key stakeholders, such as board chairpersons, directors, CEOs, senior managers, and group executives, have been invited to the conference.

This conference marks an important point in Ghana’s pursuit of gender equity in the workplace, providing a forum for cooperation, information exchange, and real commitments to building safe and inclusive working environments. It also intends to have interactive sessions in which participants may share their experiences and debate the actual application of anti-sexual harassment regulations.

The National Conference on Gender Model Workplace Policy is an important step in creating a workplace that respects and protects the rights of all employees. We hope to influence policy adoption, foster structural change, and contribute to the formation of workplaces that adhere to worldwide best practices in gender equality by bringing important stakeholders together.