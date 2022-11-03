Oxford Business Group announces new appointments for Africa

Oxford Business Group (OBG) has expanded its presence in Africa by making new appointments for key roles across the region, introducing the team that will lead the next phase of its operations in Ghana.

Mr Harry van Schaick, takes on the role of Regional Editor for Africa, expanding his responsibilities across the continent, where he has already managed research and editorial output for OBG in Egypt and other North African markets.

He brings a wealth of experience to his role, having also overseen projects in The Americas and the Middle East.

A statement issued in Accra by the Group said Mr Van Schaick since joining the company in 2015, had interviewed and met Heads of State, Ministers and Private Sector stakeholders across more than 10 markets, providing valuable business intelligence for OBG’s wide-ranging suite of products.

He had also produced blogs and other written pieces for OBG and key media outlets, ranging from the BBC to Bloomberg.

Mr Van Schaick holds a degree in Human Geography from the University of Sheffield and an MSc in international development from the University of Amsterdam.

Prior to joining OBG, he worked with the United Nations in Colombia and Vienna, focusing on inclusive development issues in the Global South.

The statement said with work set to begin on OBG’s country report on Ghana, OBG had made two strategic appointments for this key regional market.

Madam Ramona Tarta takes on the role of Country Director, while Mr Israel Venunye is the global research and advisory firm’s new Editorial Manager.

Together, they will work to produce The Report: Ghana 2023, OBG’s forthcoming report on the country’s economic development and investment opportunities, as well as other key content.

It said a new member of the OBG team, Madam Tarta had a background in international business relations, having worked in strategy-focused roles on investment projects and reports with a worldwide reach in over 20 countries.

Madam Tarta, a Romanian national, holds a degree in IT and economics.

An award-winning Ghanaian journalist and broadcaster specialising in current affairs, Mr Venunye brings with him several years of media experience in radio and television broadcasting, content development, production and programming; during which time, he had met and interviewed high-ranking personalities from the private and public sectors.

Mr Venunye has also worked in the field of communications strategy and holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, with several years of progressively relevant experience in research, writing, communication, and public relations.

Mr Van Schaick, welcoming the new team on Board, said Madam Tarta and Mr Venunye had taken up their roles at a time when Ghana’s efforts to unlock the potential of its resource wealth and boost the private sector’s contribution to economic growth were gaining pace.

“Ghana is an attractive market, offering investors a politically and economically stable environment for their operations and opportunities in key industries, ranging from hydrocarbons and value-added manufacturing to agri-tech,” he said.

“With their combination of local knowledge and international expertise, I’m sure Ramona and Israel will do an excellent job of identifying the many openings that this developing economy offers and highlighting them to business leaders worldwide,” Mr Van Schaick added.

The Report: Ghana 2023 will mark the culmination of more than 12 months of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group.

It will be a vital guide to the many facets of the country, including its macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and other sectoral developments, and contain contributions from leading representatives across the public and private sectors.

The Report: Ghana 2023 forms part of a series of tailored studies that OBG is currently producing with its partners, alongside other highly relevant, go-to research tools, including ESG and Future Readiness reports, country-specific outlook articles and interviews.