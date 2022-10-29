OYA App: Bono Region drivers kick against implementation

Commercial drivers in the Bono Region have vehemently opposed the implementation of the ‘Passenger manifest and e-ticketing and digital payment app’ OYA App.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) launched the APP in August, to specifically bring solutions to vehicle manifest databases, digital payment of transport fares, luggage tagging, and ticket printing among others.

According to the Union, the OYA App would not only enhance driver professionalism, but also help with early and easy identification of accident victims and quick contact with their next of kin to ensure adequate medical care and treatment.

But a meeting to facilitate the implementation of the App organised by the Bono Regional Branch of the Union for commercial drivers in Sunyani ended abruptly, amid heated arguments.

Tempers flared up when the Union was unable to justify a proposed Gh¢1.00 which would be collected from passengers who boarded their vehicles, in line with the implementation of the OYA App.

According to the aggrieved drivers, they did not understand why the Union should charge passengers an additional Gh¢1.00 after they (passengers) had already paid their lorry fares.

They, therefore, called on the leadership of the Union to come clear about the implementation of the APP, saying until they were convinced, there was no way they would cooperate for the implementation of the App at the various GPRTU bus terminals in the region.

“We really don’t understand the concept of the APP, particularly the collection of Gh¢1.00 from passengers. Our executives claim the Gh¢1.00 is a form of insurance package, but we have already insured our vehicles”, Nana Oppong, one of the drivers told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Another driver, Adjei Manu also cautioned the Union to suspend the implementation of the App, saying that would cause confusion at the lorry terminals.

Mr. Kwame Frimpong, the Bono Regional Vice Chairman of the GPRTU, later in an interview with the GNA described the App as a laudable initiative, saying its implementation would benefit both drivers and passengers.

He admitted that driver and passenger education on the App in the region was poor and assured the Union would intensify the education.