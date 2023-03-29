Oyerapa Tv hands over apartment to an 89-year-old widow at Essiam

Oyerapa Television, a media organization through its ‘Help Me Change’ programme has handed over an apartments to an 89- year old needy widow at Essiam in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District.

The support formed part of the Help Me Change programmes quest to assist the vulnerable and needy within underserved and deprived communities across the country.

‘Help Me Change’ is a weekend program hosted at the Oyerapa TV to listen and help find solution to the plight of the citizenry for their growth and development.

Mrs Akua Kyamaa, Host of ‘Help Me Change’ said the team considered the living conditions of the widow and quickly raised funds to construct the house for her.

She said it was part of their social responsibilities to assisting the vulnerable and expressed gratitude to all donors for the collaboration to support the widow.

Mrs Kyamaa pledged her outfits unwavering support to the less privileged across the country for the betterment of all.

She called on the people to support in taking care of the house to ensure good management for the future.

Maame Aba Dapaah, who wept uncontrollably expressed gratitude to Oyerpa Tv and the team for the gesture and prayed for their growth.

She appealed to the team to continually support others going through the same plight in terms of accommodation to attract more blessings from God.