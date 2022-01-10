Oyerepa Breakfast Show to embark on Prisoner release project January 20

Oyerepa Breakfast Show on Oyerepa FM under Promise Broadcasting Ltd has presented an amount of Gh23,560.00 to the Ghana Prisons Service in Kumasi.

According to Nana Yaw Mensah Joel, the Host of Oyerepa Breakfast Show and facilitator of the initiative dubbed “Help Me Pay My Fine”, powered by Promise Broadcasting Ltd, in an interview revealed that the amount raised is to help release 21 inmates.

He added that the official ceremony for the release of the inmates as being arranged with the Ghana Prisons Service is set for 20th January, 2022.

“This is an initiative of the Oyerepa Breakfast Show to assist prisoners with minor offenses which should not have landed them in the prisons. So I solicited funds from my listeners and some philanthropists which was able to raise that amount.

“This is the beginning of a new thing which has come to stay. The prisons need so many reformations which we are willing to offer assistance. The twenty-one inmates will be given some packages to be able to take them home.”

Source: Simon Asare