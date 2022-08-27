Oyerepa FM shutdown; GJA to intervene

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will meet the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, August 29, 2022, over the closure of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

The Association in a press release signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, its General Secretary, said the meeting was in line with GJA’s commitment to explore all avenues, including dialogue, to resolve the matter.

According to the statement: “Following the break of the news on the shutdown directed at Oyerepa FM by the Kumasi Traditional Council, the GJA quickly arranged to dispatch a delegation to Kumasi today, Friday, August 26, 2022, to meet with the Traditional Council and management of the Radio Station.”

“However, the delegation was advised to reschedule the mission to Monday, which is considered to be an appropriate time to meet the Traditional Council,” it added.

The GJA said it had been monitoring events regarding the shutdown, saying, it had the tendency to erode the gains of the country’s fledgling democracy.

The GJA stressed that the chiefs could have used other means to address the matter than one that disturbed the nation’s democracy and press freedom.

The Association said it was worried about recent development in, which traditional authorities were “descending heavily” on the media.

“We wish to underline the fact that the Media and chieftaincy have a critical role to play in national development, and rightly so, the 1992 Constitution has made elaborate provisions for the operations of two institutions with the view to encouraging them to use their respective powers to promote national development,” it said.

The Association admonished media practitioners and institutions to exhibit high professional standards and be circumspect in the discharge of their duties, particularly in discussing the matter at stake.

At a meeting of the Kumasi Traditional Council and Managers of Oyerepa FM, Baffour Amankwatia VI, Bantamahene and Acting President, directed the broadcaster to cease operation until they had purged themselves traditionally for allowing Mr Akwasi Addai Odike to use their media platform to criticise the Council.

In compliance with the directive, Oyerepa FM/TV has suspended its operations as a show of remorse towards the chiefs.