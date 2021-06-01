The Chief of Oyibi Nii Boye Okanshan VI has issued a statement to caution the general public and real estate developers to who are busy buying Oyibi Stool lands from landguards parading as land owners.

The Oyibi Mantse indicated that Oyibi lands fall under the jurisdiction of the Nungua Stool and to some extent he is only acting as caretaker Chief for the Nungua Stool.

He said, nobody owns a family land in Oyibi except that which has been properly delineated and signed by the Oyibi Chief.

He said, recently they have been receiving a lot of complaints and evidence of unsuspecting public and other real estate developers who have been acquiring parcels of Oyibi lands from landguards and therefore the need to advise and caution them to be very careful and be scrupulous with those transactions.

from the Chief of Oyibi NII Boye Okanshan VI in respect of the enchroachment of Oyibi lands and therefore they need for this presser to create the awareness.

Nii Okanshan VI further explained that the Oyibi land which was registered in 1956 is not a family land as some landguards claim and further go about deceiving the general public and estate developers to sell to them.

The Chief also seized the opportunity to cautioned the Lands Commission to desist from registration of the lands which has not been given under the hand or signature of the Oyibi Chief because the Commission knows the truth and can’t continue to do otherwise.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505