Oyibi: Police Accused Of Neglect As Residents Flee Homes Over Attacks  

Some communities in Oyibi, Otsebleku, Appolonia saasabi all in Kpone Katamanso Municipal assembly in the Greater Accra region, are gradually turning into a ghost town, due to the notorious activities of landguards there.

Checks by the media indicate that, some residents and developers there have packed out from these communities following constant attacks on their properties and lives by these hired thugs.

According to residents there, the area has for sometime now been at the mercy of hired thugs popularly known as landgurads who have been terrorising innocent residents and developers there.

The area which also plays host to several acres of farm lands have seen several farm lands being destroyed by the said hired thugs who are alleged to be working for one estate developer Emmanuel Nii Laryea popularly known as MY TIME who also doubles as the CEO of My Time Global Reality Company Limited.

Further checks my the media revealed that, several acres of farm lands and buildings at both beginning and completion stages were recently destroyed with a bulldozer in the presence of some security personnel who were brought to the area by the said estate developer.

Residents say not even the several reports and complaints made to the Police have yielded any results, a situation they believe is due to some underhand dealings ongoing between the perpetrator and the top officials within the Police administration.

Checks by the media also indicate that, the 262.812 acres of land in contention actually belongs to some families namely Kwashie Wayo, Kwadjo Kpeme Family, Nene Tettey Kojo Family, Akrofi Tetteh Family and Gborwenya Tetteh Okah Family all of Afienya and Mr Mahmah Martey also a principal elder in Afienya.

However the use of brute force by thugs mainly ex-convicts working for the said Emmanuel Nii Laryea a.k.a My Time, to claim those lands with the aid of police personnel has resulted in the loss of livelihoods for some dozens of farmers there.

Stool Father of Pramrpam Nene Tetteh Nartey whose family land was affected by the activities of these landgurds who are mainly ex-convicts, could not hide his frustration in a phone interview. According to him, despite several petitions to the Police on the said matter, the police are adamant to arrest the main suspect thus Emmanuel Nii Laryea a.k.a My Time, despite concrete evidence incriminating him.

Nelson Martey, a resident of Appolonia whose building which was almost at a completion stage and other building materials were destroyed within a spate of one week, also accused the My Time CEO and one Emmanuel Laryea also known as Junior for being behind the attack, since they had threatened him of such an attack if he doesn’t stop the project. He said, his decision to petition the Tema Regional Police command over the conduct of the said Emmanuel Nii Laryea and some police personnel he was able to identified during the attack on his project, has made him a target, with his life currently at stake.

Asafoatse Nartey of the Akrong Family of Afienya which owns part of the land in contention, could not phantom why the Police command will sit aloof and watch one person hold several communities to ransom. He called on the IGP and the Regional Police Command to expedite action by launching an investigations into the operations of some of their personnel whom he accused of sometimes crossing their jurisdiction to support the My Time CEO to undertake his illegal activities in other jurisdictions. According to him, despite the family through their lawyers and attorney’s producing documented evidence to the police to back their claims to lands in contention, they are rather being hounded out of their homes while the police keep mute.

It would be recalled that the said Emmanuel Nii Laryea popularly known as MY TIME together with the Bosmman brothers of Osu were recently exposed by the Osuwem family in Prampram, over a their ploy to take over lands belonging to the Osu Wem Family.

The Tema Regional Police command when contacted said, the said case is under investigation. According According to the Regional Police Crime officer, Supt Otuo Acheampong, the command has made some few arrest and invited the various parties involved in the matter, in a bid to get to the bottom of the issue at hand.