Oyoko Royal Family Challenges Legitimacy of Breman Asantem Chief’s Installation

Tension is mounting in Breman Asantem, located in the Breman Aseikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region, as the Oyoko royal family strongly opposes the planned installation of a new chief, Mr. Asani.

The family has declared the installation as unlawful and a clear violation of traditional protocols governing the enstoolment of chiefs in the area.

In a press briefing held earlier today, the Oyoko royal family, which claims sole authority over the Breman Asantem stool, expressed deep concern over the decision by another family, whom they described as non-royals and without the mandate to choose a chief, to nominate and present Mr. Asani to the paramount chief of Breman Aseikuma, Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII, for gazetting. Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII is also the president of the Central Regional House of Chiefs.

Speaking on behalf of the Oyoko family head (Abusuapanyin), a family member, Afua Bee, strongly condemned the actions of the rival family and emphasized that only the Oyoko family has the traditional and legal authority to select and install a chief in Breman Asantem.

“It is the Oyoko royal family alone that holds the mandate to select a chief for Breman Asantem,” she asserted. “Any attempt by an unqualified family to impose someone on us is not only disrespectful to tradition but also illegal.”

Afua Bee further disclosed that the family, in protest, has removed the stool from the palace and currently holds it in their custody, a symbolic act demonstrating their rejection of the planned enstoolment.

According to her, the move is aimed at preventing what they believe is an illegitimate installation process.

“The person they are installing does not qualify to be chief. We cannot sit down and allow this illegality to happen. That is why we have taken the stool and are keeping it safely until this matter is resolved,” she added.

With the installation ceremony for Mr. Asani reportedly scheduled for today, the Oyoko family has issued a passionate call to the Central Regional House of Chiefs, President John Dramani Mahama, the Ghana Police Service, and all relevant authorities to intervene immediately. They warned that failure to act could plunge Breman Asantem into serious unrest.

“We are appealing to the President, the Ghana Police Service, and the Central Regional House of Chiefs to come to our aid. If this situation is not addressed quickly, there will be chaos in this town,” Afua Bee cautioned.

Other members of the Oyoko royal family echoed her sentiments, vowing to resist any attempt to impose an unqualified chief on the people of Breman Asantem. They emphasized that no amount of external pressure or intimidation would deter them from defending their rightful traditional authority.

“No one can intimidate us. We are the true custodians of the Breman Asantem stool, and we will not sit by for someone who has no royal lineage to be made our chief,” one of the family members stated.