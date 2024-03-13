Oyoko Royal Scandal Unfolds: Chieftain’s Son Flees Amidst Revelations of Same-Sex Relationship

Ebenezer Kofi Ohemeng, scion of the Oyoko royal family and occupant of the Bomiriso chieftaincy, is on the run following revelations of his involvement in a same-sex relationship.

Exposed by his partner Tony, who faced assault in Accra, Kofi’s situation has thrust the Oyoko family into an unprecedented controversy.

Kofi’s family disowns him, with an uncle stating that his actions bring shame to the royal lineage, potentially jeopardizing his father’s position as chief.

The family is determined to find Kofi and subject him to traditional rules, which in the past involved severe consequences for those deemed to have committed abominations.

In a secret meeting, Kofi’s father, Nana Boakye II, is rumored to consider applying age-old rules if Kofi is located. Meanwhile, the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana, represented by Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, acknowledges the country’s legal challenges but emphasizes ongoing efforts to protect individuals like Kofi, especially amidst the parliament’s LGBTQ+ debate.

Kofi’s brother, Kwadwo Boateng, actively searches for him, but his whereabouts remain unknown. Our investigation reveals Kofi is hiding in Accra, and as this unfolding saga continues, we commit to providing updates on this controversial and sensitive story.