Oyster Agribusiness is Promising Company of the Year at GBLA 2024

Oyster Agribusiness has been recognized as the Promising Company of the Year at the second edition of the Ghana Business League Awards (GBLA) 2024, a scheme that acknowledges industry leaders based on their rating in the 2023 business assessment.

This follows the company’s exceptional achievements over the years in agribusiness solutions, farming innovation and technology, international agribusiness standards, corporate social responsibility, brand consistency, just-in-time supply practices, brand appeal, goodwill, and overall significant contributions to the Ghanaian economy through agribusiness.

The awards ceremony, held in Accra at the Movenpick Hotel, concluded with an exclusive five-star executive dinner themed ‘Celebrating the transformative impact of technological innovation, entrepreneurial drive, and economic growth driven by Ghanaian enterprises’.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oyster Agribusiness, Edmund Kombat, applauded his staff for their unwavering dedication and shared vision. He recounted their path from humble beginnings to industry leaders, emphasizing their determination to drive positive change in the agribusiness sector. He dedicated the honor to the hardworking farmers and partners who have helped them along the way.

Event Director at Maven Communications, Seth Joojo Danso Asante, stated that the prize was determined following a thorough examination by their research team and approval by the event Awarding Board. “After careful evaluation by our research team and approval by the event awarding board, Oyster Agribusiness emerged as a standout performer, demonstrating business leadership in the Promising Company of the Year category,” he affirmed.

The Ghana Business League Awards is an effort of Maven Communications with cooperation from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, (AMA), Magic Wave Consult, Silicon House Production, and the University College of Management Studies.

The awarding procedure began with researching and analyzing possible honorees. Last year’s awarding board was chaired by Mr. Stephen Djaba, who also serves on the boards of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), and the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission’s National Nuclear Research Institute (NNRI).

The Ghana Business League Award conducts research to discover possible award winners and recognizes them. This clearly shows that their effort and perseverance are being recognized, and the recognition is based on merit, suggesting honesty in their award selection procedure, as there is no public vote for favorite nominees.