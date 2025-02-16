Ozekhome Demands IGP Probe Into Enugu Extortion Scandal

The Enugu State Police Command is facing fresh scrutiny after allegations emerged that its anti-kidnapping unit extorted N62 million from businessman Olu Agwu.

The scandal has deepened with reports that Agwu was pressured into transferring the funds to accounts allegedly controlled by police officers. Critics say this incident is part of a worrying trend where high-profile individuals are falsely linked to groups like IPOB to facilitate extortion.

Constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, has written a detailed petition to the Inspector General of Police in Abuja. In his petition, Ozekhome outlines Agwu’s distressing experience, describing an unlawful arrest, detention, and extortion carried out under the guise of combating terrorism and curbing IPOB activities. According to the petition, Agwu—an otherwise law-abiding citizen from Lagos—became a target following a business dispute, with his own associate, Michael Umeh, allegedly colluding with the Enugu Police Command by accusing him of having links to IPOB and ESN.

Agwu was arrested on December 26, 2024, and since then has reportedly endured severe mistreatment and intimidation. The extortion scheme allegedly involved figures such as Hon. Ochi Nonso, who reportedly collected N20 million on behalf of the Police Commissioner, and an investigating officer who demanded an additional N2 million to amend Agwu’s coerced statement. There were even threats of an extra N100 million, putting Agwu’s safety and financial stability at risk.

Prof. Ozekhome’s petition calls for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into these allegations and demands that the extorted funds be returned. His appeal underscores a broader concern about the erosion of legal and ethical standards within the police force, an issue that continues to undermine public trust in law enforcement.

The unfolding scandal has attracted significant public attention, with increasing calls for accountability and justice for Olu Agwu and other potential victims of police misconduct. As the Inspector General of Police faces mounting pressure to act, many believe that this case could become a pivotal moment in addressing corruption and abuse of power within the Nigerian Police Force.

This incident, emblematic of deeper systemic issues, serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between security measures and human rights. The public is now watching closely, hopeful that swift action will be taken to restore integrity and confidence in the institutions meant to protect them.