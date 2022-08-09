Paa Grant Medal Scheme Created For Business Excellence

The Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) has instituted the Paa Grant Medal (PGM) for Business Excellence Award as a benchmark for businesses in the Region to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the Region.

The PGM award scheme is to allow businesses to emulate the shining example and business stints of Mr George Grant, popularly known as Paa Grant, a famous businessman and one of the founding fathers of modern Ghana.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, announced this at the 3rd Western Regional Business Awards and Black-Tie Night in Takoradi.

Mr Darko-Mensah eulogized the sterling role played by Paa Grant as a giant in the business set up of the nation.

According to him, as a business tycoon, Paa Grant contributed immensely towards the entrepreneurial empowerment of businessmen and women in the Gold Coast and by far, Ghana.

Mr Darko-Mensah affirmed that the WRCC recognized and appreciated the enormous contributions of the illustrious son of the Western Region towards nation-building.

He said the “Paa Grant Medal”(PGM) for Business Excellence would be awarded to distinguished businessmen and women, whose contributions towards the growth of the local economy and that of the nation, cannot be glossed over.

The Regional Minister admitted that businessmen and women continued to fund the nation and saluted all of them for their sterling roles in nation-building.

Mr Darko-Mensah thanked business people for having distinguished themselves with outstanding managerial practices to champion innovation and bring out the best in their employees and deliver superior performances to move the economy forward.