Paapa Versa Releases Christmas EP

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer Paapa Versa has released a festive 4-track EP called “A Paapa Versa Christmas” on Wednesday, 14th December 2022.

The timely EP, produced by Paapa and mixed & mastered by Jayso, was created over 4 days in response to Paapa’s audience requesting this EP. “I’ve always loved Christmas carols, but there aren’t enough versions that feel brewed in an urban African pot. So I just wanted to give back to my fans this year, and make music that really spoke to the season,” the artist says.

The release of this EP follows the release of “Old Wineskins” which received great reviews from music lovers worldwide, and builds anticipation for his upcoming album “Versa Villa”.

