Paapa Versa releases new video, single “Lights go dim”

Multitalented Ghanaian musician and producer Paapa Versa has released a new video and single titled “Lights go dim” on Friday, 27th January 2023, featuring fast-rising rapper KooKusi.

The music video, directed by MRCMulti.me, depicts both artists struggling to pursue their dreams while fighting their inner demons.

The incredibly soulful song, produced by Paapa and mixed & mastered by Jayso, holds an inspirational message for all dreamers. “A sentence can change a life. A song can ginger a tired heart. This song is for anyone struggling to smile lately, deeply wounded by someone’s words, or simply trying to recover a joy they once had” the artist says.

KooKusi has chalked many milestones since the release of his debut EP “5 foot 3” last year, and this collaboration marks another step in his remarkable rise.

The release of this song leads up to the release of Paapa Versa’s third studio album, “Versa Villa”. The artist will host an album launch and concert on Feb 17th 2023 at the Virtual Hub in Accra, Ghana.