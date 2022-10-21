Paapa Versa Releases Third Single ‘Old Wineskins’ from upcoming ‘Versa Villa’ album

Multitalented Ghanaian musician and producer Paapa Versa has released a much anticipated new video and single titled “Old Wineskins” on Friday, 21st October 2022.

The timely song, produced by Paapa and mixed & mastered by Jayso, serves as a meditation on change and growth. “I wrote the song reflecting on many changes that were happening in my life all at once,” the artist says.

The music video amplifies that to a societal level. Directed by renowned music video director Nana Kofi Asihene, who has directed for the likes of Sarkodie, Mr. Eazi, Wzikid and more, the video portrays key issues plaguing Ghanaian society.

Shot in Paapa’s hometown, Aburi, Ghana, the video touches on galamsey, corruption, pull-him-down syndrome, and more. It highlights the persistent struggles of a deprived society and how we have allowed our God-given natural resources to become a curse more than a blessing. But it ultimately conveys a message of hope – that with the right inward change within each of us, we can achieve the huge potential we carry as individuals, and as a people.

The release of this video follows the release of “Call You Mine” which received great reviews from music lovers worldwide.