$pacely drops new Amapiano banger 'Miss Universe' featuring Dumey

Osafo Daniel
Known for his diverse approach towards music, $pacely extends his craft to one of the fastest growing genres on the continent, Amapiano.

He recruits Dumey, whose vocals soar on the signature log-drum sounds, bright synths, and thick bass lines that have pinned themselves as the trademark of Amapiano. ‘Miss Universe’ was produced by DJ K.O and the song’s stronghold is a catchy chorus breathed into the song by the La Même Gang star.

Listen to ‘Miss Universe’ on all digital streaming platforms HERE: https://africori.to/missuniverse

