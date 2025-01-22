PACJA Slams Trump’s Decision to Withdraw from Paris Agreement

The Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) has expressed its profound disappointment following the announcement by President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement for the second time.

The move, though anticipated, sends shockwaves through the global climate community and threatens to undermine the ongoing efforts to combat the climate crisis, which continues to disproportionately affect vulnerable nations, particularly those in Africa and the Global South.

As the world’s largest historic emitter of greenhouse gases, the United States holds significant responsibility for the climate crisis. Trump’s decision, critics argue, jeopardizes the global effort to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels—a target that is crucial for the survival of millions of people in regions already struggling with the devastating impacts of climate change. In response to this latest move, PACJA has underscored the profound consequences this will have on the future of climate governance and the necessary action required to safeguard vulnerable populations.

Dr. Mithika Mwenda, Executive Director of PACJA, did not mince words in condemning the decision. “The decision by Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement for the second time is both reckless and damaging. It sends a dangerous message to the rest of the world, particularly to the most vulnerable communities in Africa and the Global South, that some of the wealthiest nations are not committed to shared global responsibilities. As a continent, Africa is already feeling the devastating effects of climate change, and this decision further entrenches the inequities that exist within the climate crisis,” he said.

PACJA highlights that the U.S. is not only the largest historic polluter but also has a moral and legal obligation to lead the global fight against climate change. Dr. Mwenda emphasized the critical role the U.S. must play in climate governance, stating, “Climate justice demands that nations such as the U.S. take responsibility for their past actions and contribute significantly to the fight against climate change. This decision undermines the progress we made at COP28 and threatens the integrity of future climate negotiations.”

While Trump justified the withdrawal by claiming it would protect American jobs and industries from an economic burden, PACJA points out that such reasoning overlooks the significant economic opportunities that climate action presents. The transition to a low-carbon economy can drive job creation, technological innovation, and long-term sustainable growth. Furthermore, Trump’s criticisms of nations like China and India, arguing they should have the same obligations as the U.S., fail to acknowledge that the United States, as the largest historic emitter, holds a unique responsibility to lead in reducing emissions and supporting global mitigation efforts.

The decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement is part of a broader pattern of U.S. reluctance to fulfill its climate obligations. This includes the country’s refusal to ratify the Kyoto Protocol in 2001, the weak outcomes of the 2009 Copenhagen Summit, and the rollback of key domestic climate policies like the Clean Power Plan under the previous administration. Such inconsistency from the U.S. undermines the global momentum needed to tackle the climate crisis and puts vulnerable nations at even greater risk.

PACJA also underscores that climate justice extends beyond simply reducing emissions. It encompasses delivering on climate finance pledges to help vulnerable nations adapt to and build resilience against the impacts of climate change. The decision by the U.S. to turn its back on international agreements threatens the ability of developing nations to protect their ecosystems and people from the worst effects of global warming.

In response, PACJA urges African governments, climate advocates, and the international community to remain steadfast in their commitment to the Paris Agreement. The Alliance calls for continued efforts to pressure the U.S. and other major emitters to honor their obligations and support a just and equitable global transition to a sustainable future.

Dr. Augustine Njamnshi, Executive Director of the African Coalition for Sustainable Energy and Access (ACSEA) and Chair of the Technical and Political Affairs Committee of PACJA, called on the global community to galvanize in the face of this setback. “Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement should not discourage us but should galvanize people power and international solidarity as the only hope we have of averting an unimaginable climate crisis which will fan the flames of every existing inequality and injustice. It will take all of us around the world, organizing together, to hold the historic emitters like the U.S. under the watch of Donald Trump to account and ensure our governments also do their fair share of climate action in the next four years to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees. Trump’s decision doesn’t change that.”

PACJA’s call to action echoes the sentiment that the fight for climate justice is not over and urges the global community to unite in holding major emitters accountable. The withdrawal of the U.S. under Trump’s leadership is seen as a setback, but it is also a reminder of the urgent need for collective action to combat climate change, ensure equity, and safeguard the planet for future generations.