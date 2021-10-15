PACJA Urges Africa to Press for Fair Compensation at COP 26

The Executive Director of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) Mithika Mwenda has called upon the African nations not to relent on pressing the developed countries to compensate fairly for climate injustices.

Speaking at a forum meant to chart the road to COP 26 for Kenya, Mwenda urged African countries not to give up but stand up to ensure the climate injustices are repaired.

“You are all aware that our continent is facing undue hardship and losses because of climate change. Our people have contributed insignificantly to this crisis, yet they are the most vulnerable and least capable of protecting themselves. This is neither just nor acceptable,” he said.

To correct these injustices, industrialized countries, who are responsible for 80 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions must contribute their fair share of resources to help citizens in the developing countries in Africa adapt to, and withstand the suffering caused by floods, prolonged droughts, disease outbreaks and other difficulties caused by a rapidly warming planet.

The renowned climate and social justice crusader challenged leaders attending COP26 to make firm decisions to deliver $100 billion climate finance they promised in 2009 to help developing countries.

“They have to do so, not as a favour to us in Africa and elsewhere in the world, but because they owe poor communities and countries, and mother Earth a duty to fix the mess they have created,” he said.

Mithika also disclosed that the African Group of Negotiators will be making a strong case to have leaders at the COP 26 recognize Africa as special circumstances and needs region.

“We are hopeful that the Designate Presidency and the British government understand the need to ensure that COP26 does not go down as another COP that failed Africa, “he said.

Julius Court, the Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom (UK) in Kenya said governments must act on climate change since science reflects what we are all witnessing around us; rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall patterns, floods, droughts, melting snow, and rising sea levels.

“The bold statement at COP26 is that world leaders must galvanise actions that would save us from the climate catastrophe,” he said.

The 26th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change holds from November 1-12 2021 in Glasgow, UK.