The 1973 year group of Ebenezer Senior High School (PADUA 73) on Tuesday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to their Alma mater.

Items included sanitisers, bottles of liquid soap, tissues and nose masks.

Professor Jonathon Ammah, a member of PADUA 73, who presented the items to the school on behalf of the group, said the donation was a response to the headmistress’ call for PPE.

He said all members of the group contributed to the procurement of the PPE, saying the group had been contributing and supporting the school during functions and would continue to so.

“There is so much to be done in the school and we would offer our unflinching support to them, we have more plans for the institution,” he added.

Ms Anasthasia Afua Konadu, Headmistress, Ebenezer Senior School, who received the items on behalf of the school, thanked the PADUA 73 year group for their kind gesture towards the school.

She said and promised that the school would make good use of the items donated.

She appealed to the Government to convert the school which is a day school into a boarding facility.

Master Maxwell Frimpong, boys’ prefect of the school, said they were appreciative of the generosity of the group.