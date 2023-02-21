Paediatric Society of Ghana honours distinguished members

The Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) has honoured some of its members for their passion, hard work, and dedication to quality healthcare for children in Ghana.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the members were honoured with plaques at the PSG 2023 Annual General Scientific Meeting held in Kumasi from February 2 to 4, 2023.

Dr Gyikua Plange-Rhule, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Child Health of the Kumasi School of Medicine and Dentistry, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

(KNUST) and Dr Mirjana Taylor who is a retired Senior Newborn and Child Health Technical Advisor were awarded for their long-term extraordinary service and dedication to improving the healthcare of new-borns in Ghana.

Professor Joslin Alexei Dogbe, an Associate Professor at the Department of Child Health and the current Vice-Dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, KNUST and Prof Edem Magdalene A. Tette, an Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Community Health, University of Ghana Medical School, Korle Bu Campus who works part-time at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital were awarded for their outstanding contribution to the training of health professionals and providing quality healthcare to the Ghanaian child.

Madam Rose Oware-Tweneboah Boahene, a Paediatric Nurse Specialist, and Deputy Director Nursing Service, Madam Angela Opoku-Adusei, and Madam Martha Donkor, both retired Deputy Chief Nursing Officers received awards for their loyalty, compassion, and selfless services over the years.

Prof. Onike Patricia Rodrigues, a retired Professor of Paediatrics from the University of Ghana Medical School received an award for providing distinguished service in education and training of all categories of healthcare practitioners and creating conducive research and learning environment for trainees in Ghana.

Professor Ebenezer Vincent Badoe, Associate Professor at the Department of Child Health, University of Ghana Medical School who is also the founder of the Child Protection services at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Dr Isabella Sagoe-Moses, a Child Health Specialist and immediate past Deputy

Director of the Family Health Division of Ghana Health Service responsible for Reproductive and Child Health were given awards for their exemplary contribution to promotion of child health through the development of national policies and guidelines.