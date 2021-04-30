Kwadwo Appiah Agyei, a 29 year old second hand clothes dealer, who used heated iron to burn his girlfriend‘s body indiscriminately, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Agyei who is also a painter, charged with causing harm, pleaded guilty.

He told the court that he was ironing when a struggle ensued between him and his girlfriend, Grace Borteley and the iron accidently landed on Grace’s body.

The court after listening to the explanation, entered a plea of not guilty. Grace was in court with cloth wrapped all over her body because of the burns.

The Court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, admitted Agyei to bail in the sum of GHS50, 000 with three sureties, two to be justified with landed property.

The case has been adjourned to May 20.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire who held brief of Deputy Superintendent of Police Agnes Boafo, said the complainant Madam Borteley is a trader and a girlfriend of the accused person.

Prosecution said accused and the complainant lived in the same room at Nungua and they had a child who is less than two years.

According to the prosecutor, accused and the complainant sold second hand clothing and on April 25, this year, the complainant and accused had a misunderstanding about the sale.

Prosecution said the accused was not enthused that the complainant had sold out a shirt on credit.

The prosecutor said a misunderstanding ensued and same resulted in a struggle between the two.

“In the process accused who was ironing before the struggle became more furious hence used the hot iron to burn the complainant indiscriminately on her body,” prosecution said.

Prosecution said the complainant managed to escape and went to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service at Nungua with the fresh wounds and a medical form was issued to her.

After visiting the hospital, prosecution said a full medical report on her was submitted to the Police and accused was arrested.