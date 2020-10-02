Alfred Kwabena Bediako Amgba, a painter who allegedly assaulted a man with clutches in an attempt to snatch his mobile phone, has been put before an Accra Circuit Court charged with causing harm.

Amgba and the victim had both visited the same drinking bar at Nungua and when leaving, Amgba attacked the victim.

The victim whose name was given as “Old soldier” is currently in coma at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Amgba has pleaded guilty with explanation, but the Court presided over by Ms Evelyn Asamoah did not hear his explanation and remanded him into Police custody and expected to reappear on October 14.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector, Emmanuel Haligah, said Ebenezer Donkor, the complainant was a worker at a washing bay at Spintex but resided at Nungua Ravico.

Chief Inspector Haligah said Amgba resided at Nungua C5, whiles the victim resided at Nungua Old barrier.

According to prosecution, the victim was a regular customer at a drinking bar at Nungua Ravico.

He said on September 27, this year at about 0100 hours, the victim as usual, visited the drinking bar that morning and got drunk.

The prosecution said Amgba was also at the drinking bar that morning and in an attempt to snatch the victim’s phone, Amgba attacked him.

He said the Amgba collected the victim’s clutches and hit his (victim) head and right jaw.

The prosecution said the victim shouted for help and was later found in a pool of blood by a trader, around the drinking bar.

He said Amgba was apprehended after he flagged a taxi in an attempt to escape. The prosecution said Amgba was escorted to a police station and when searched, four ID cards, an ear piece and a jack knife were found on him.

He said the accused denied ownership of the items, but the complainant identified the victim’s picture on one of the ID cards.

The Prosecutor said the victim was still unconscious and on admission at the Police Hospital.