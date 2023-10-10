Pakistan appeals for combined global efforts to counter climate change crisis

Considering the devastating impacts of climate change, Pakistan’s interim minister for planning, development and special initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed urged the international community to make concerted efforts to counter the climate change crisis.

“The governments, civil society and international partners must join hands to tackle climate crisis through collective and coordinated efforts to combat the crisis,” the minister said on Monday while addressing a seminar on climate change.

Saeed said Pakistan has been witnessing challenging impacts of climate change ranging from devastating floods to prolonged droughts, from heat waves to melting glaciers.

“These changes pose immense threats to our environment, economy, and the well-being of our people,” he said while urging the stakeholders to play their constructive role in combatting the crisis.

Talking about the recent floods in Pakistan, the minister said that the country faced unprecedented devastation due to torrential rains and flooding last year, which affected 33 million people and resulted in economic losses worth 30 billion U.S. dollars.

Pakistan’s carbon emission is less than 1 percent, but it is among the countries that are most vulnerable to climatic disasters, Saeed said, adding that by fostering partnerships and sharing knowledge, progress towards climate resilience and sustainable development can be expedited.

Recognizing the role of nature in climate adaptation and mitigation, the minister said that Pakistan launched robust natural capital restoration efforts, including tree plantation programs to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, restore ecosystems, and enhance livelihood opportunities for vulnerable communities.