Pakistan seals key border crossing with Afghanistan

Pakistan on Sunday sealed a key border crossing with Afghanistan leaving thousands of travellers stranded on both sides of the border after the Taliban took control on other side of the frontier.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced the decision to close the Torkham terminal in north-western Pakistan without giving a time frame for the reopening of the border crossing.

He said that the decision was taken after the Afghan side of the border went under the control of the Taliban following their seizure of Jalalabad.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan reopened the commercially vital border crossing with Afghanistan known as Chaman after talks with Taliban insurgents who control the other side of the frontier.