Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with visiting U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in Rawalpindi on Monday and discussed matters related to the Afghan peace process, the Pakistani army said.

Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan following the start of intra-Afghan negotiations in Qatar that are aimed at deciding the future political system in Afghanistan and to end the war.

An army statement said that matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting at the army’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The statement quoted Bajwa as saying that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has given clear vision regarding peace and connectivity in the region and all elements of national power are united towards making that vision a reality to ensure long-awaited peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

The U.S. embassy in Islamabad in its statement said that Khalilzad thanked Pakistan for its role in advancing the Afghan peace process.