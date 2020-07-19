Palestine on Sunday slammed Israel for arresting Adnan Gheith, Palestinian governor of East Jerusalem, from his home in the city.

Qadri Abu Baker, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Detainees Affairs Commission, said Gheith was taken to Ashkelon prison as his arrest was extended for 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli police raided Gheith’s home in East Jerusalem’s town of Silwan and arrested him, according to Israeli and Palestinian sources.

Since his appointment by the Palestinian Authority as governor of East Jerusalem in August 2018, Gheith has been arrested by Israel for at least 17 times.

He was also ordered by the Israeli authorities not to take part in any activities on behalf of Palestine or Palestinian authorities in the flashpoint city of Jerusalem.

Israel has previously shut down Palestinian organizations and institutions in East Jerusalem and banned their activity in the city.

The Palestinians seek to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as their capital, while Israel claims the entire city as its eternal indivisible capital.

Israel took over East Jerusalem in the 1967 war and later declared the whole city as its eternal capital, in a move largely rejected by the international community. Enditem

