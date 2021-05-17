Photo taken on May 13, 2021 shows explosions following Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A total of 218 Palestinians were killed and over 6,500 others were injured since tensions escalated between Israel and the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Monday.

According to previous reports, Palestine’s death toll from Israeli airstrikes totaled 192, including 58 children.

“According to the latest data, which we received just an hour ago, 218 Palestinians were killed and 6,504 injured. Over 90 percent of all these people are civilians and over 30 percent of all those killed are women and children,” Nofal said at a press conference.

