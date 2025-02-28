Palestinian Economy Crumbles Under Israeli Restrictions: Unemployment Hits 51%

The Palestinian economy is in freefall, devastated by a combination of Israeli policies, military aggression, and systemic restrictions that have left unemployment at a staggering 51%.

Since Israel’s assault on Gaza in October 2023 and the subsequent crackdown in the West Bank, the economic landscape has deteriorated rapidly, with key sectors collapsing and millions of Palestinians pushed deeper into poverty.

According to the Palestinian Center for Statistics, the economy has shrunk by a third since the war began. The World Bank’s December 2024 report reveals that the West Bank alone saw a 23% economic contraction in the first half of the year. Trade and services, the lifeblood of the region’s economy, declined by 22% and 23%, respectively, while construction and manufacturing suffered even sharper drops of 42% and 30%.

At the core of this crisis is Israel’s deliberate strategy to strangle the Palestinian economy. A report by the OIC Media Observatory highlights several tactics: withholding tax revenues, revoking work permits, and imposing severe trade and movement restrictions. These measures have left the Palestinian Authority unable to pay public sector salaries, crippling essential services like healthcare and education.

Since the war began, Israel has withheld $797 million in tax revenues—funds that belong to the Palestinian Authority under the Oslo Agreement. These revenues are critical for maintaining public services, but Israel has used them as leverage, punishing the Palestinian Authority for continuing to support Gaza. In total, nearly $2 billion in Palestinian funds remain frozen, exacerbating an already dire financial situation.

The revocation of work permits for Palestinian laborers has been particularly devastating. Before the war, 177,000 Palestinians worked in Israel; today, only 27,000 retain their jobs. This has driven unemployment rates to 80% in Gaza and 35% in the West Bank, with the overall rate hitting 51%. The loss of these jobs has cost the Palestinian economy an estimated $423 million per month, according to Palestinian Minister of Labor Dr. Enas Al-Attari.

Israel’s exploitation of Palestinian labor has also been widely criticized. A report by the Palestinian Policy Network accuses Israel of using Palestinian workers to fill low-wage jobs in agriculture, construction, and industry, creating labor shortages within Palestine and stifling economic self-sufficiency. When Palestinian workers are no longer needed, their permits are revoked, forcing them back into an already weakened job market.

Adding to the crisis are the 793 checkpoints and obstacles that now control movement in the West Bank. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), these barriers include fully staffed checkpoints, roadblocks, earth piles, and concrete barriers. They disrupt daily life for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, forcing them onto longer, less efficient routes and isolating communities.

The separation wall, 85% of which lies inside the West Bank, further compounds the problem. It cuts off access to Jerusalem and agricultural lands, with 69 agricultural gates closed since October 2023. This has prevented farmers from tending to their crops, leading to significant income losses, particularly in olive groves and seasonal farming.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian human rights, has accused Israel of pursuing a policy of “Palestinian erasure.” In her October 2024 report to the UN General Assembly, she stated that Israel’s actions are part of a broader strategy to dismantle Palestinian society.

The evidence is overwhelming. From withholding funds to revoking work permits and multiplying checkpoints, Israel’s actions are not just punitive—they are part of a calculated effort to weaken and ultimately dismantle the Palestinian economy.

As the crisis deepens, the international community faces mounting pressure to intervene. Without urgent action, the Palestinian economy—and the people it sustains—may be pushed beyond the point of recovery.

This report is based on data from the Palestinian Center for Statistics, the World Bank, the OIC Media Observatory, and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.