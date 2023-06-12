Palestinian Foreign Ministry calls for urgent investigation into Tamimi child’s murder

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, has called for an urgent international investigation into the murder of the Tamimi child and holding the perpetrators accountable.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in a statement, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency by the Palestinian Embassy in Accra, condemned the crime of executing the martyr child Mohammed Al-Tamimi (two years old) from the village of Nabi Saleh, and considers it a heinous crime and a crime against humanity, bringing the number of the martyrs executed by the occupation forces to 28 children since the beginning of the year.

It said the Ministry calls for an urgent international investigation into this crime and other killings of Palestinian children.

It also calls on the ongoing International Criminal Investigation Committee to assume its responsibilities in this regard, especially since any internal Israeli investigations were formal and worthless and were nothing more than attempts to mislead the world and International Courts.

The statement said moreover they often end up exonerating the killer and hide the truth that implicates the political and military level in the occupying state.