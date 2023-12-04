Palestinian president rejects Israel’s plans to occupy parts of Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed on Monday that he rejects Israel’s plans to “separate, occupy, cut off or isolate any part of the Gaza Strip,” which is “an integral part of the Palestinian state,” according to a statement by the official Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

“It’s necessary to immediately stop the aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and spare civilians from the scourge of bombing and destruction carried out by Israel,” Abbas said in a phone call with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

He also urged to increase the entry of relief, including medical and food supplies, drinking water, electricity and fuel immediately, and provide necessary aid so that hospitals and basic facilities can resume treatment and operation.

Moreover, he called for U.S. intervention to “prevent the attacks, murders, house demolitions, and expulsion of Palestinian residents in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Jordan Valley areas that are witnessing silent and planned annexation by Israel.”

In the phone talk, Abbas also expressed his readiness to work for the implementation of the two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions, which should start with Palestine’s gaining of full membership in the UN, and the convention of the International Peace Conference.

Since October 7, Israel has been waging a large-scale military operation in Gaza against Hamas under the name “Iron Swords,” during which more than 15,500 Palestinians were killed.

The operation is a retaliation against Hamas’ surprise attack on southern Israel, which claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Israelis, according to the Israeli authorities.