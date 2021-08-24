Palestinian Shot Dead by Israeli Military in West Bank

A young Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli military in the West Bank after attempting to throw a stone at the soldiers, Palestine’s Qudsnet news agency reported on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old from the Balata refugee camp in Nablus city was killed in a skirmish with the Israeli military, Qudsnet said.

Israeli Defense Forces told Sputnik that the Palestinian was shot when he attempted to throw a stone at the soldiers from the roof during the unrest in Balata camp. The riot was triggered after the Israeli troops entered the camp to arrest a suspect in a terrorist attack. The Israeli soldiers carrying out the operation were fired upon prompting them to return the fire.

While conducting the arrest, they noticed a man on the roof with a big stone in his hand, which he intended to throw at an Israeli soldier before he was hit in the process.