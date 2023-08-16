Palgrave Boakye-Danquah applauds Ayorkor Botchwey’s stance at passport office

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has been praised by Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the government’s spokesperson for Governance and Security, for her surprise visit to the passport office in Accra.

Madam Botchwey expressed her fury at the continuous practice of passport officials and “goro boys and girls” extorting money from applicants in order to expedite their services during an unannounced visit to the Passport Office on Monday, August 14.

According to Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the Minister made an out-of-the-ordinary gesture that is commendable.

“For me, what makes me pleased and what amazes me is that, despite being aware of the issue, she publicly addressed it. Our leaders don’t frequently bring the problems to light for public discussion or for themselves to face the difficulties, which is something we don’t frequently do,” Palgrave Boakye-Danquah told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original TV.

You may recall Professor Mills’ visit to the port and his fervent discussion of the issues present there at the time. Since this is unusual, we were all ecstatic. As a result, I am delighted that she did what she did and find it to be a pleasant surprise.