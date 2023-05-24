Palgrave Boakye-Danquah commends Bawumia for digital transformation

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been hailed for Ghana’s push toward digitalization by Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the government’s spokesperson on governance and security.

According to Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the Vice President’s digital strategy has set Ghana on a trajectory that is well ahead of other African nations and on par with the world’s most developed nations.

He claimed that Bawumia’s digital effort is actually “changing the [Ghanaian] society.”

He emphasized Ghana’s superior safety and security compared to other African nations as well as the country’s digitalization goal.

“Our modernization is accelerating. When you examine Dr. Bawumia’s digitalization program, you can see how it is transforming society.”

“We are well ahead of other African nations, and in the current global economy, if you don’t go digital, you will perish. We are developing this digital [industry] very, very quickly. We have preserved our country’s peace, security, and stability when you take into account our security…These are all extremely positive news that is impossible to assess,”Palgrave Boakye-Danquah told Isaac Boamah Darko on Accra-based Original TV.

The Digital Agenda

Since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government came to office in 2017, Ghana has started a digital drive, with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia serving as its principal advocate.

The vice president makes the case that digitalization is the only solution for developing countries to address the ongoing issue of a deficit in domestic revenue.