Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Receives ‘Excellence In Governance’ Award

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the government’s spokesperson for security and governance, received an award at the 2023 Sustainable Development Excellence Awards.

The honor for “Excellence in Governance” was to Palgrave Boakye-Danquah. This is in appreciation of his excellent communication skills in Ghana as well as his function as the voice of governance and security, which has given rise to several initiatives and innovations.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, who received the prize, emphasized the sector’s problems and the government’s commitment to supplying the essential fundamental infrastructure and developing the capacity to foster innovative governance practices.

“To whoever much is given, much shall be expected. It is our responsibility to provide them shoulders to lean on, just as I have stood on the shoulders of Ghanaians to achieve where I am.

“I dedicate this award to my beloved wife for all the vitupulations he endures due to my job. Thank you to my family, for being a pillar so far. I appreciate you for sharing me with Ghanaians.” he added.