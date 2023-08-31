Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Set For “Walk To Serve”

The Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate For NPP, Abuakwa North, Mr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah is set for the maiden edition of Abuakwa North Constituency Walk To Serve.

The event which has been scheduled for Saturday 2nd September 2023 is under the theme “Walk To Serve”.

Participants and constituents are expected to walk through the principal streets of Akyem Old Tafo through Osiem and Osiem Ettukrom for the final exercise.

In an interview with Mr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, he disclosed that the exercise is expected to attract over Two Thousand (2000) participants all from the constituency.

“With a few more days to the event, we have even started receiving calls, and I am sure it will be big and bigger. This is the first one, and I shall be working very hard with my organizers to maintain the standard for the future before and after me being the member of parliament for the constituency”. He said.

He added that all safety measures and protocols have been outlined and for now there is nothing which is going to stop this peaceful event.

The Ambulance service, police service and the Tafo Government medical department have put in place strict measures of ensuring safety and pleaded to all participants to adhere to this.

“I’m coming for development in the constituency and I plead to Delegates to vote for me this coming primaries so that I will be the parliamentary candidate for Abuakwa North this coming general election and in God’s name we will maintain the seat and bring more development to the citizens”. His statement added.