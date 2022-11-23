Palgrave Boakye Danquah: Status of Agenda 111 projects

Earlier today, November 22, on a JoyNews program, I commented that 60% of Agenda 111 are near completion.

Upon further checks I will like to correct my submissions as follows:

A total 97 projects out of 111 sites of government’s Agenda 111 projects have commenced and are at various stages of construction.

The following health infrastructural projects are expected to be completed by end of year 2022.

These include the construction of one district hospital and five polyclinics in Western Region (Akontombra, Nsuaem, Elubo, Wassa Dunkwa, Bogoso and Mpohor), expansion and equipping of four selected facilities project in Aburi (Kom, Tetteh Quashie, Kibi and Atibie) and equipping of Upper East (Bolgatanga) Regional Hospital Phase II.

“In the Eastern Region, seven hospitals are currently under construction in various districts in the Region under the Agenda 111 project,” Palgrave Boakye-Danquah told Accra-based Joy News.

“The districts which have benefitted from the project are; Abomosu, Atiwa West, Manso, Asene-Manso-Akroso District, Akyem Swedru, Birim South, Ofoase, Akyemansa, Adeiso, Upper West Akyem, Atimpoku, Asuogyaman, Tease and Kwahu Afram Plains South.”

In the Ashanti Region, various projects are ongoing in sixteen (16) district hospitals in Trede, Kokoben, Boamang, Nsuta Sekyere, Manso Adubia, Mankranso, Kwabenakwa, Barekese, Kodie, Asiwa, Akrofuom, Adugyama, Adansi Asokwa, Asokore Mampong, Bantama and Nyinahin, in addition to the construction of a psychiatric hospital in Onwe, in the Ejisu Municipality.

There are five (5) hospitals being constructed by VAMED Engineering in Manso Nkwanta, Twedie, Sabronum, Drobonso and Suame.

The Agenda 111 projects is said to boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure in line with the government’s commitment to ensuring universal health care to all

citizens and attainment of United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3).

Again, it would further be a fulfillment of the government’s policy of a hospital in each district and region and improve the geographical coverage of healthcare delivery in the country.

As well as offer improved access to healthcare for all Ghanaians as the outcome would come with a model of accelerated construction of health facilities developed for future health projects.

Agenda 111

President Akufo-Addo on August 17, 2021, launched the Agenda 111 project.

The project will cover the design, procurement, construction, equipping and commissioning of 101 District Hospitals, 6 Regional Hospitals in newly created regions, and 1 Regional Hospital in the Western Region, 2 Psychiatric Hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale as well as a redeveloped Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The project is to ensure that Ghanaians nationwide have access to quality healthcare services and with the National Health Insurance Scheme, boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure and financial accessibility to healthcare.