‘Palm Sunday marks beginning of victory for Christians over sin’

The Reverend Isaac Obed Asamoah, Senior Pastor of the Gospel Faith Ministries, Aworshie branch, Accra, said Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the victory Jesus Christ won over sin and death in Calvary some 2000 years ago.

He, therefore, urged all persons who wished to overcome the temptation of sin and enjoy eternal life to embrace Christ as their saviour and live by His teachings.

Rev Asamoah, in his Palm Sunday message, said Jesus, the founder of Christianity, brought salvation, forgiveness, freedom, and reconciliation, setting good examples for all people, especially His followers.

The word “Hosanna” used to usher Jesus into Jerusalem, meant “save us now,” while the palm fronds used to hail Him signified victory, peace and joy, he said.

Those were to honour Him before He was crucified on the cross.

It was deserving that such a day was dedicated by Christians to worship their saviour and spread His word to all people.

“Jesus came to save us from condemnation so we must dedicate our lives to His service,” Rev. Asamoah said.

“We should let His death and resurrection be beneficial to us.”