Mr. Wilfred Kwaku Osei, also known as “Palmer” has said, he has accepted the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) verdict though he has issues with the final ruling.

The Tema Youth President has been seeking justice at the CAS for the past 11 months after he was disqualified from the 2019 GFA Presidential elections by the Elections Committee of the Normalization Committee.

However, the CAS on Wednesday, September 2, dismissed his appeal and maintains the ruling of the NC.

A statement from Palmer said “ I am gratified by the fact that this long legal tussle has finally come to an end.

“Even though I have issues against the main grounds for the delivery of the final verdict, I have no other alternative than to accept it in good faith and move on in life. At the end of the day, it is victory for Ghana Football,” he stated in a press release.

He added that “It is my prayer that, we all continue to pool our resources to move Ghana Football forward to reach the desired heights that we all wish for.”

Palmer thanked all for the support offered him help in diverse ways during the past 11 months preaching that “All things work together for good for those who trust our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Our Almighty God is so faithful.”

Per the CAS verdict, Mr. Osei has been barred from contesting the top position at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the future.