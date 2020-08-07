Nana Yaw Amponsah

The President of Tema Youth, Wilfred Kweku Osei, popularly known as Palmer is confident newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah will bring back the glory days of the club.

Nana Amponsah was unveiled as the CEO of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club for three years in Kumasi today.

Palmer congratulated the young administrator on his appointment saying “your understanding of the game and your management expertise is second to none and I have no doubt in mind you will bring back the glory days of Asante Kotoko.”

Palmer, the former Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) added “Kotoko needs you, Ghana football needs . Go out there and bring back the love.”

Nana Amponsah is set to begin his journey with the Porcupine Warriors and has promised to take the club to the top level it belongs.

