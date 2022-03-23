Palmer-Buckle Charges Students To Be Masters Of Technology

The Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, has cautioned students against the overindulgence and misapplication of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools.

He observed that ICT tools were a double-edged sword, which could lead to detrimental consequences such as addiction and robotisation of students, in spite of their overwhelming benefits in areas such as industry and education.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes ‘internet addiction’, for instance, as a psycho-emotional and physical illness capable of creating dependence or the need for an activity related to information and communications technology.

Addictions may lead to behaviours such as excessive texting, online gambling, compulsive web surfing, unrestricted video game playing, prolonged social media interaction and watching pornography.

The Most Reverend Palmer-Buckle, who was speaking at the 92nd speech day durbar of the St

Augustine’s College in Cape Coast, therefore urged students to strive to become masters of technology instead of it slaves.

“Avoid addiction through its misuse to the detriment of your other human and psychological faculties, equally necessary if not more important for life. The dangers associated with the misuse of ICT are many but the good that can be derived from mastery and control of it is unfathomable,” he said.

He observed that the use of technology had become imperative in all aspects of living and particularly in the delivery of education, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, urging schools to embrace technology in teaching and learning.

“In this light, a Catholic teacher is expected to teach not simply by disseminating information, scientific or technological, but by being himself or herself master and mirror through which students come to decern and desire what is true whether the truth takes the form of Chemistry, History or Literature’.

“The classroom therefore should be a place of one-on-one conversation – an interpersonal encounter where we will employ technology wisely as a tool to enhance holistic formation and inclusiveness in education,” he stressed.

Mr Kofi Adomakoh, the Managing Director of GCB Bank PLC, an old boy of the school, on his part, appealed to the Ministry of Education to expedite action on extending the use of ICT to various schools across the country.

He indicated that even though the country could not completely do away with the current format of education, it needed technology to improve teaching and learning outcomes.

Mr Adomakoh further called on stakeholders to invest in the training of teachers, who are at the core of education delivery, to bring them up to speed with technological trends.