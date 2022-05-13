Palmwine tapper kills wife, son and commits suicide in Ajumako

A 40-year-old palmwine tapper and spiritualist, Kwesi Tandoh, has shot himself dead, after killing his wife and 14-year-old son at Enyan Abowinum in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District of the Central Region.

Tandoh is said to have shot Abena Nyamekye, a 43-year-old trader, with whom he had been married for 18 years, for accusing him of infidelity and later shot his son, Richmond Tandoh in full rage.

Confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Chief Supt Stephen Tetteh, the Ajumako District Police Commander, said Tandoh shot himself in the face after exhausting his bullets in a fire exchange with the police.

He said at about 2230 hours Wednesday, May 11, the police received information on the murder incident and rushed to the scene.

They found that Tandoh had locked his dying wife, the body of his son and his three other children in the house and was standing outside with a gun in readiness to shoot anyone who would try to rescue his family.

Chief Supt Tetteh said the police engaged him in a shootout and after spending almost all his bullets, Tandoh shot himself dead with the last one.

The police proceeded to break into the house and found his wife struggling and rushed her to the Ajumako District Hospital, where she later died while receiving treatment.

Richmond Tandoh, the son, was found dead in a pool of blood with gunshots wounds on his head and chest, the Commander said.

They managed to rescue his remaining three children, Kofi Bronya, aged 17; Elizabeth Tandoh, nine; and Edna Tandoh, five, who had hidden themselves in a room.

“The bodies have been conveyed to Our Lady of Grace Mortuary at Breman Essikuma for preservation and autopsy,” he added.

Chief Supt Tetteh said a single-barrelled gun, a locally manufactured pistol, four spent AAA cartridges, a cutlass and a bottle of weedicide were retrieved from the room.

He noted that the Central Regional Police Command had sent the children to Elmina for shelter and had provided counselling services to them.

The incident had thrown the entire community into a state of shock and grief, he added.