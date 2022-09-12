Pamela is one of SA’s hottest beauty and fashion influencers

Pamela Mtanga, is the only South African who is part of ‘Creators of Tomorrow’, a new campaign that celebrates emerging talents from around the world who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online, Meta announced the launch of campaign this week.

The 26-year-old public relations graduate is one of SA’s hottest beauty and fashion influencers.

Pamela was named top personality and influencer at the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards hosted by Pat on Brands.

Pamela is also a Social Media influencer and personality who is very active on YouTube and Twitter.

Pamela started as a video vixen before she started posting posted posts about makeup and other beauty advice on Twitter.

She gained a huge following which she monetize through endorsements for companies willing to reach her huge audience.

Pamela has got a BA (Media, Communication and Culture) degree from Nelson Mandela University.

Pamela has served as an ambassador for Standard Bank, Vodacom NXT LVL and Nedbank Unlocked Challenge through Student Village, where she discovered her talent for MC’ing.

She was born in Port Elizabeth, now known as Gqebera.

Pamela is the new host of Channel O’s music show Massive Music. This is her second stint on the small screen since Honey TV’s Will He Say Yes? in 2021.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Pamela commented: “Friday nights have always been instrumental in the music industry when artists showcase their music. Now I become a part of that really rich history in SA music. When the year started I said I wanted to do music, entertainment and fashion-based show and that’s what happened,”

Pamela recently launched her foundation Beyond Human Nature, discovered her love for broadcasting when doing Madibaz Radio at Nelson Mandela University in 2015.

“I host a lot of corporate gigs, which is quite daunting, especially now having to step out of that corporate gig space and going into a very entertainment lively and musical space. I just have to harness that part of me that’s very outgoing.”

In an interview on SowetanLIVE Pamela explained: “My life’s purpose is to make people happy. Not to please, but to make people happy. Whether it be through fashion, broadcasting, philanthropy or an encounter outside of my work.

She added:“What drives me is believing that my success is inevitable, and that takes an immense amount of faith and hard work.”