Pamoja Community Investment fund to construct washrooms for Street Academy

The Pamoja Community Investment Fund, on Saturday broke the grounds for the construction of washrooms for Street Academy at the Art Centre Accra.

This follows the appeal the Academy made when the group donated items made up stationery materials such as books and pencils; clothes, packs of food and an undisclosed amount of money over a week ago.

The kind gesture was carried out together with the Family Caring for Families (FCO) and the Faithful Steward (FS), all based in Canada.

The Group also carried out a tree planting exercise in Tema in line with government’s Green Ghana Policy.

The construction of the facility will comprise three washrooms and urinals for the children and staff of the Academy.

Mr Gari Cooper Fia-Kojo Ayivi, Country Director of the fund said it would take less than four months to construct the washrooms to ease the sanitation needs of the children and staff.

He gave the assurance that they would continue to work assiduously to assuage the pain and struggles of the underprivileged in society and called on cooperate bodies and individuals to support them to achieve their goals.

Mr Hakim Bashiru, Chief Executive officer of Pamoja said apart from Ghana, they would also move to Nigeria and other countries to acquaint themselves with development trends.

He said their main objective was to achieve community development and expressed satisfaction that they were able to do something memorable in Ghana.

He said the Group had donated seed money of $500 that would be used for the washrooms.

Over the years, the Street Academy with over 60 children children who have never had a feel of formal education were taught to read and write for a period of three years after which they were absorbed into the mainstream educational system.”

One advantage is that the Orphanage school identifies the talents of the children in areas such as arts and craftsmanship, drumming, boxing, soccer, hockey, amongst others, and grooms them in that area so that when they are finally absorbed into the mainstream education system, they can build on it.