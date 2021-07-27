Pamoja set to partner NiPDA for Plan City Extension Project

The Pamoja group made up of black Canadian professionals said it intends to partner the Ningo –Prampram District Assembly for the flagship programme Plan City Extension Project.

This was revealed when the group called on Mr. Jonathan Teye Doku, District Chief Executive NiPDA who assured the group that the district was opened for business transactions.

He said the Plan City Extension project forms part of initiatives to provide decent accommodations to the inhabitants in the district through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The DCE said accommodation was paramount in every human existence and the project was to deal with housing short falls.

He said Accra and Tema was overstretched and Prampram was the next city to contain new developers stressing that the project would make room for low income earners saying such people also needed to have decent places to sleep.

Mr. Doku assured the group that government was ready to assist players and partners in this venture to succeed, adding that, proper documentation to the properties would be guaranteed.

He called on other organization and players in the building industry to partner the District Assembly to execute the project.

Mr. Akin Busari founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pamoja said the group was interested in partnering the NiPDA for the Plan City Project.

Mr. Busari explained that Pamoja would not hesitate in adding it quota to the development of Prampram. “We would build Pamoja village here”.

He expressed gratitude to the NiPDA Chief Executive for the initiative adding that Prampram would be the home for every investors.

The planned city extension proposed, uses the most basic but easy to understand and execute system of the grid that secures access, flood risk mitigation as well as provision of utilities. Locally existing spatial conditions modify the grid and create specificity.

In the future the grid will allow to accommodate virtually any programme that is compatible with an urban environment.