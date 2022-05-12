Pan African Heritage Museum gets interim CEO

Professor Pashington Obeng, anthropologist, cultural communicator, member of the Academic Council of the Pan African Heritage World, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive of the Museum.

The Executive Council of PAHM announced this today at a meeting to elect its first CEO and to review the launch of the Digital Pan African Heritage Museum which has received positive reviews and loud applause so far throughput the world.

Professor Obeng, a product of Princeton University and Boston University, both in the USA, has specialized in Anthropology of Religion, and Globalization and Identity, particularly as relates to West Africa and the Indian Ocean and Transatlantic African Diaspora.

He has lectured for several years at Wellesley College, Boston, and has been visiting professor at Harvard University, Brown University, and Tufts University. Before he joined the Museum project, he was the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Ashesi University in Ghana, and is currently member of the Governing Council of the African University College of Communications (AUCC).

The Interim CEO of the Pan African Heritage Museum has a number of books and scholarly publications and reviews to his credit.

“I am happy there was unanimous approval of Dr Obeng’s nomination because he brings so much value to our museum project”, says Museum Founder Kojo Yankah. “He is a well- known scholar in Africana Studies, an excellent communicator and very personable”.

Professor Pashington Obeng successfully chaired the first international conference of the Pan African Heritage Museum in August 2021, and he is currently chairing a second conference to be organized in collaboration with the Association of African Universities in Accra on 31st August- 3rd September 2022.

The CEO is charged, among other responsibilities, to advise the Council on policies and programmes, as well as appropriate management and staffing positions for the museum based on best practices across the world.