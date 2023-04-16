Pan African Parliament Concerned About Sudan Conflict

The Pan African Parliament (PAP), a legislative body of the African Union based in South Africa’s Johannesburg, on Sunday expressed concern over the armed conflict in Sudan.

“The latest outbreak of violence which regrettably comes during the month of Ramadan can only but reverse the significant gains that the Republic of Sudan had made in the quest for peace, stability, and post-conflict recovery in the last two years. Clearly, there is no winner in this conflict,” said PAP President Fortune Charumbira.

Charumbira’s remarks came following the outbreak of clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces on Saturday.

He urged the Sudanese to address their differences through mediation and dialogue and avoid further loss to the lives of the people.

Charumbira also called for all the parties in Sudan to work towards restoring long-lasting peace and stability in Sudan and the region.

“The Pan African Parliament remains committed to contributing to peace and security in Sudan and the entire continent through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue,” he said. Enditem